A pair of the nation's most prolific attacks battle when the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) bring college football's third-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0), who have the No. 2 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies are 3-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 67.5 points.

Washington vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Washington vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Washington has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-2.

Oregon has won all four of its games against the spread this year.

Washington & Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300 To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250 Oregon To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

