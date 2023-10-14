The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) will face off against a fellow ACC foe, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Hokies favored to win by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-1.5) 48.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-1.5) 48.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Wake Forest has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have won their only game this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

