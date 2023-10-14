ACC foes match up when the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) and the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina sports the 35th-ranked defense this year (334.6 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking ninth-best with a tally of 500 yards per game. Things have been positive for Miami (FL) on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 39 points per game (13th-best) and allowing only 14.6 points per game (12th-best).

We provide more details below.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Week 7 Games

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

North Carolina Miami (FL) 500 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 505.8 (42nd) 334.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (6th) 174.2 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (13th) 325.8 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.8 (23rd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye leads North Carolina with 1,629 yards (325.8 ypg) on 129-of-179 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 174 rushing yards on 52 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 88 times for 461 yards (92.2 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught eight passes for 78 yards.

Nate McCollum's 355 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has registered 28 catches and one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has caught 18 passes for 318 yards (63.6 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Paysour has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 1,330 yards on 98-of-135 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 59 carries for 379 yards, or 75.8 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 289 yards across 51 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has totaled 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 478 (95.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has 23 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 337 yards (67.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young's 21 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 298 yards (59.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

