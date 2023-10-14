The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. NC State matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

NC State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-3.5) 46.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-3.5) 46.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

NC State vs. Duke Betting Trends

NC State has covered just once in five games with a spread this year.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Duke has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Devils have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

