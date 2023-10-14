The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) host an ACC battle against the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke ranks 45th in points scored this year (32.6 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 11.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, NC State is compiling 29.2 points per game (73rd-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (23.5 points surrendered per game).

NC State vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

NC State vs. Duke Key Statistics

NC State Duke 354.5 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.2 (98th) 338.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.2 (10th) 148.5 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.2 (24th) 206 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (96th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 281 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has totaled 209 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 347 receiving yards on 31 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught seven passes and compiled 150 receiving yards (25 per game).

Trent Pennix's 12 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards, completing 62.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 326 yards (65.2 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 303 yards (60.6 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with five grabs for 76 yards

Jordan Moore's team-leading 313 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 37 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 23 passes while averaging 59.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Sahmir Hagans has compiled 14 grabs for 125 yards, an average of 25 yards per game.

