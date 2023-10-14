The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-1) hit the road for a CAA battle against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium.

Delaware is totaling 410.4 yards per game on offense (29th in the FCS), and rank 88th on the other side of the ball, yielding 384.2 yards allowed per game. This season has been difficult for NC A&T on both sides of the ball, as it is posting just 211.6 total yards per game (third-worst) and ceding 417.4 total yards per game (24th-worst).

NC A&T vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

NC A&T vs. Delaware Key Statistics

NC A&T Delaware 211.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.4 (47th) 417.4 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.2 (66th) 153.4 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.8 (73rd) 58.2 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.6 (14th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Kenji Christian, has carried the ball 53 times for 340 yards (68.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 49 receiving yards (9.8 per game) on eight catches.

Fredderick Graves has rushed for 232 yards on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' 90 receiving yards (18.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has five catches on six targets.

Nicholas Dobson has caught five passes and compiled 53 receiving yards (10.6 per game).

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has thrown for 1,242 yards (248.4 ypg) to lead Delaware, completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 479 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 141 yards (28.2 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Kyron Cumby has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 151 yards (30.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Chandler Harvin's 237 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has registered 15 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 235 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Braden Brose's 13 grabs have turned into 182 yards.

