Our computer model predicts the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will defeat the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

NC A&T vs. Delaware Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-16.0) 50.1 Delaware 33, NC A&T 17

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies are winless against the spread so far this year (0-2-0).

The Aggies have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Aggies vs. Fightin' Blue Hens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware 31.6 26.4 38.0 18.7 22.0 38.0 NC A&T 13.4 31.0 15.0 33.5 12.3 29.3

