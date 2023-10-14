The Navy Midshipmen (2-3) have an AAC matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (1-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Navy vs. Charlotte?

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Charlotte 30, Navy 23
  • Navy has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Midshipmen have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.
  • Charlotte has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • This season, the 49ers have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Midshipmen have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Charlotte (+3)
  • This year Navy has one win against the spread.
  • The Midshipmen have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Charlotte has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
  • So far this year, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
  • Navy and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 44.5 points four times this season.
  • This season, three of Charlotte's games have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 40 points per game, 4.5 points fewer than the over/under of 44.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Navy

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.8 57.5 48
Implied Total AVG 32 31.5 32.5
ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Charlotte

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51 52.5 50.5
Implied Total AVG 36 30 38
ATS Record 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

