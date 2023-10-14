The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-3) visit the Austin Peay Governors (3-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Offensively, Austin Peay has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FCS by putting up 440.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 86th (382.2 yards allowed per game). Gardner-Webb ranks 74th in the FCS with 22.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 95th with 31.8 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Austin Peay 314 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.4 (29th) 328.4 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (63rd) 126.4 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.2 (49th) 187.6 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.2 (11th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 938 yards on 101-of-177 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 84 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 339 yards, or 67.8 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Gaither has also chipped in with 12 catches for 78 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jayden Brown is a key figure in this offense, with 157 rushing yards on 40 carries with three touchdowns and 149 receiving yards (29.8 per game) on eight catches with three touchdowns

Ephraim Floyd leads his team with 159 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Brennan McGuire's 15 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 148 yards.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 1,345 yards (269 ypg) to lead Austin Peay, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 115 rushing yards on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has 447 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. has carried the ball 29 times for 153 yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Trey Goodman's 297 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has registered 13 catches and four touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has caught 16 passes for 249 yards (49.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tre Shackelford has been the target of 24 passes and hauled in 21 grabs for 232 yards, an average of 46.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

