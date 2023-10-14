When the Villanova Wildcats match up with the Elon Phoenix at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Elon vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-9.4) 46.5 Villanova 28, Elon 19

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

The Phoenix and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.

Villanova has had two games (out of two) hit the over this season.

Phoenix vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Villanova 29.3 21.8 38.5 14.0 24.8 25.8 Elon 22.7 23.0 21.3 14.3 24.0 31.7

