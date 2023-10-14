Duke vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A matchup of ACC teams features the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|46.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Duke (-3.5)
|46.5
|-182
|+150
Duke vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Duke is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Blue Devils have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- NC State has a record of just 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
