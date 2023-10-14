A matchup of ACC teams features the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-3.5) 46.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-3.5) 46.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Duke vs. NC State Betting Trends

Duke is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

NC State has a record of just 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

