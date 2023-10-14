The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in an ACC battle.

Duke sports the 45th-ranked offense this season (32.6 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 11.2 points allowed per game. With 29.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, NC State ranks 73rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 57th, surrendering 23.5 points per game.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. NC State Key Statistics

Duke NC State 404.2 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (83rd) 297.2 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.2 (55th) 198.2 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.5 (74th) 206 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (96th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 912 yards (182.4 ypg) on 79-of-126 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 326 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 52 times for 303 yards (60.6 per game) and eight touchdowns while also racking up 76 yards through the air.

Jordan Moore has hauled in 24 receptions for 313 yards (62.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 23 passes for 299 yards (59.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 14 catches have turned into 125 yards.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 281 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has rushed for 209 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion leads his team with 347 receiving yards on 31 catches with four touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has recorded 150 receiving yards (25 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Trent Pennix's 12 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

