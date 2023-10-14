Charlotte vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Navy Midshipmen (2-3) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Charlotte 49ers (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Midshipmen are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Navy vs. Charlotte matchup.
Charlotte vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Charlotte vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Navy Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Navy (-3.5)
|44.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Navy (-3)
|43.5
|-164
|+136
Charlotte vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Charlotte has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
- The 49ers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Navy has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Midshipmen have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
