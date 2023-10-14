How to Watch the Charlotte vs. Navy Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
The Navy Midshipmen (2-3) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.
Navy ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (21.6 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 84th with 27.6 points allowed per contest. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 18.4 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 84th with 27.6 points ceded per contest.
See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Charlotte vs. Navy Key Statistics
|Charlotte
|Navy
|311.2 (128th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|349 (120th)
|404.8 (56th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|397.4 (49th)
|135.4 (92nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|248.2 (4th)
|175.8 (118th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|100.8 (132nd)
|7 (47th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|3 (4th)
|6 (97th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|9 (39th)
Charlotte Stats Leaders
- Trexler Ivey has thrown for 459 yards (91.8 ypg) while completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
- Jalon Jones has run for 316 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.
- Durell Robinson has piled up 40 carries and totaled 166 yards with one touchdown.
- Jack Hestera's 286 receiving yards (57.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions on 36 targets with two touchdowns.
- Jairus Mack has recorded 148 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.
- Colin Weber has racked up 139 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.
Navy Stats Leaders
- Tai Lavatai has racked up 419 yards (83.8 ypg) on 26-of-51 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 167 rushing yards (33.4 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Alex Tecza has 428 rushing yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.
- Dabe Fofana has carried the ball 52 times for 227 yards (45.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Brandon Chatman's team-leading 146 yards as a receiver have come on seven receptions (out of 10 targets).
- Eli Heidenreich has caught three passes for 87 yards (17.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Nathan Kent has compiled four grabs for 77 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
