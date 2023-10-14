The Navy Midshipmen (2-3) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

Navy ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (21.6 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 84th with 27.6 points allowed per contest. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 18.4 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 84th with 27.6 points ceded per contest.

Charlotte vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Navy Key Statistics

Charlotte Navy 311.2 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (120th) 404.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.4 (49th) 135.4 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.2 (4th) 175.8 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.8 (132nd) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 459 yards (91.8 ypg) while completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run for 316 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Durell Robinson has piled up 40 carries and totaled 166 yards with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 286 receiving yards (57.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions on 36 targets with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has recorded 148 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Colin Weber has racked up 139 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has racked up 419 yards (83.8 ypg) on 26-of-51 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 167 rushing yards (33.4 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Alex Tecza has 428 rushing yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Dabe Fofana has carried the ball 52 times for 227 yards (45.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Brandon Chatman's team-leading 146 yards as a receiver have come on seven receptions (out of 10 targets).

Eli Heidenreich has caught three passes for 87 yards (17.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nathan Kent has compiled four grabs for 77 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

