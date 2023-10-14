The Shriners Children's Open is in progress, and following the second round Chad Ramey is in 26th place at -6.

Looking to wager on Chad Ramey at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished under par 15 times and scored 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Ramey has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ramey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Ramey will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 34 -7 270 0 17 0 0 $1.1M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Ramey's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 21st.

Ramey made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Ramey played this event was in 2022, and he finished 28th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than average.

The average course Ramey has played in the past year has been 14 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 78th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Ramey shot better than 45% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Ramey recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ramey did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Ramey carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that last tournament, Ramey's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.0).

Ramey finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ramey recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Ramey's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

