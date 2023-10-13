Wayne County, North Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Eastern Wayne High School at Beddingfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC Conference: Carolina 1A

Carolina 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Goldsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at Southern Wayne High School