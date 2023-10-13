North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Wake County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Sanderson High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Broughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Hope High School at Holly Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Leesville Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Level High School at Panther Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrells Christian Academy at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
