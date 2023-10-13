North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tyrrell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyrrell County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Tyrrell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Columbia High School at Mattamuskeet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Swan Quarter, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.