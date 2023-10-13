If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Surry County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Wilkes High School at East Surry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Pilot Mountain, NC

Pilot Mountain, NC Conference: Conference 37 2A

Conference 37 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Alleghany High School at Elkin High School