North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Orange County, North Carolina this week.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Western Alamance High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrboro High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
