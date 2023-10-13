North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Northampton County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Northampton County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northeast Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
KIPP Pride High School at Northwest Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Littleton, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
