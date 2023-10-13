North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Nash County, North Carolina this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern Nash High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Nash High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bunn High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.