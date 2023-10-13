High school football action in Johnston County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

South Johnston High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Wilson, NC

Conference: Quad County 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Princeton, NC

Conference: Neuse 6 2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Benson, NC

Conference: Quad County 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Goldsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Goldsboro, NC

Conference: Neuse 6 2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Raleigh, NC

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at Southern Wayne High School