High school football action in Johnston County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    South Johnston High School at Hunt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Wilson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring Creek High School at Princeton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Princeton, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charles B Aycock High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Johnston High School at Goldsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cleveland High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smithfield- Selma High School at Southern Wayne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Dudley, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

