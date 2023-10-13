Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Friday, Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17 in the world) meets Sebastian Korda (No. 26) in the semifinals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
The match is set as even, with Hurkacz and Korda each having -110 odds to win.
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 52.4% chance to win.
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Sebastian Korda
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+250
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|28.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|49.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.4
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- Hurkacz advanced past Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- Korda eliminated Ben Shelton 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- In his 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hurkacz has played an average of 31.7 games (28.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has played an average of 30.4 games (27.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Korda is averaging 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.0% of those games.
- In 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Korda has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 54.0% of those games.
- Hurkacz and Korda each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on January 21, 2023, with Korda coming out on a top 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6.
- Hurkacz and Korda have played seven total sets, with Hurkacz clinching four of them and Korda three.
- Hurkacz and Korda have squared off in 64 total games, and Hurkacz has won more often, claiming 35 of them.
- In two head-to-head matches, Hurkacz and Korda are averaging 32 games and 3.5 sets per match.
