Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Guilford County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dudley High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast Guilford High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Guilford High School at Page High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at Southeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Grimsley High School at Southwest Guilford High School