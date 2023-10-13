North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Greene County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Greene County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Greene Central High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
