If you reside in Franklin County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northern Nash High School at Franklinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Franklinton, NC

Franklinton, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bunn High School at Nash Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisburg High School at South Granville High School