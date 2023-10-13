Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Durham County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Granville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Stem, NC

Stem, NC Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A

Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: DAC-VII 4A

DAC-VII 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chapel Hill High School at Hillside High School