North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Duplin County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Union High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lenoir High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.