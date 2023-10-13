There is high school football competition in Davidson County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

East Montgomery High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at Lexington Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Ledford Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Davidson High School at South Davidson High School