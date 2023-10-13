North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Davidson County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Montgomery High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Davidson High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Denton, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
