Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Craven County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

New Bern High School at J.H. Rose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Havelock High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene Central High School at West Craven High School