Caswell County, North Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Randolph County
  • Pitt County
  • Forsyth County
  • Perquimans County

    • Caswell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Jordan- Matthews High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Yanceyville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.