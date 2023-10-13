North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caswell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Caswell County, North Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Caswell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jordan- Matthews High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.