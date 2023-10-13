North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Carteret County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Croatan High School at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pamlico County High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carteret High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Richlands, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
