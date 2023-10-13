North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week? We've got what you need.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
McDowell High School at Asheville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Grove Christian School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Buncombe High School at Enka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Candler, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
