North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Alamance County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Alamance High School at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graham High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Cummings School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.