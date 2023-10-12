North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Perquimans County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Perquimans County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perquimans County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bertie High School at Perquimans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Hertford, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.