North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Martin County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Riverside High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
