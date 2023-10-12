North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information here.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Glenn High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Reagan High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Guilford High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at Mountain Island Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
