Oddsmakers heavily favor the SMU Mustangs (3-2) when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. SMU is favored by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5.

SMU ranks 38th in total offense this year (433.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 433.8 yards allowed per game. East Carolina ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (300.2), but it has been better defensively, ranking 32nd in the FBS with 328.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

SMU vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -12.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

Looking to place a bet on East Carolina vs. SMU? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

East Carolina Recent Performance

The Pirates are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 332.3 yards per game in their past three games (-70-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 283 (39th-ranked).

The Pirates are putting up 29.7 points per game in their past three games (103rd in college football), and allowing 22.3 (82nd).

East Carolina is -40-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (197 per game), and 50th in passing yards conceded (170.3).

In their past three games, the Pirates have rushed for 135.3 yards per game (-22-worst in college football) and allowed 112.7 on the ground (65th).

In their past three games, the Pirates have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

East Carolina has hit the over once in its past three contests.

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Two of East Carolina's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

East Carolina has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

East Carolina has played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on East Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has 611 passing yards, or 122.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.1% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with five interceptions.

Rahjai Harris has run for 217 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Mason Garcia has racked up 33 carries and totaled 177 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson's 206 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 receptions on 35 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has totaled 202 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Chase Sowell has racked up 148 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) this season.

Jeremy Lewis has racked up one sack to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 12 tackles.

East Carolina's tackle leader, Julius Wood, has 35 tackles and two TFL this year.

Antoine Jackson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 11 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.