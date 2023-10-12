When the SMU Mustangs match up with the East Carolina Pirates at 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 12, our projection system predicts the Mustangs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

East Carolina vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (49.5) SMU 30, East Carolina 18

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Pirates' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the East Carolina this season is one point lower than this game's over/under.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mustangs an 80.0% chance to win.

The Mustangs have one win against the spread this season.

SMU has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Mustangs have yet to hit the over this year.

The average total for SMU games this season has been 62.6, 13.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Pirates vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 33.8 18.4 47 10 14 31 East Carolina 21 25.6 28.5 15.5 16 32.3

