Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 12.
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) for the Braves and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) for the Phillies.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Braves have won 97 out of the 149 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is 77-33 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 30
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|L 10-9
|Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge
|October 7
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|October 9
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|October 11
|@ Phillies
|L 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|October 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.