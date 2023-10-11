Phillies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET on October 11.
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Phillies 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Braves' record against the spread is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games).
- The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.
- Atlanta has yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +105 or worse.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in the majors, scoring 5.8 runs per game (947 total runs).
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 29
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|L 10-9
|Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge
|October 7
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|October 9
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|October 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|October 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.