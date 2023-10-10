The Week 7 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving North Carolina programs. Among those contests is the Miami Hurricanes playing the North Carolina Tar Heels.

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 12

Thursday, October 12 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-12.5)

Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl TV Channel: FloSports

Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Villanova Stadium

Villanova Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Navy (-3.5)

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-3.5)

