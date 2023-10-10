The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) play on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

Appalachian State ranks 62nd in total defense this year (361.2 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 461.2 total yards per game. Coastal Carolina is putting up 30.8 points per game on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 23.6 points per game (57th-ranked) on defense.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Appalachian State Coastal Carolina 461.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.2 (77th) 361.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (51st) 202.2 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.2 (90th) 259 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (24th) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 9 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (37th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 1,225 yards (245 ypg) on 99-of-164 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 132 rushing yards on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Nate Noel has racked up 638 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Kaedin Robinson's team-leading 317 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 31 targets) with three touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put up a 218-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

DaShaun Davis has racked up 14 receptions for 191 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,302 yards on 108-of-168 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has rushed for 245 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 82 yards.

Jared Brown has 28 receptions for 314 yards (62.8 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball five times for 95 yards and one score.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 443 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kyre Duplessis' five catches (on seven targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Appalachian State or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.