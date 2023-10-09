Matt Olson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Matt Olson (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
- Olson leads Atlanta with 172 hits, batting .283 this season with 84 extra-base hits.
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 172 hits, batting .283 this season with 84 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Olson is batting .357 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 70.6% of his games this season (115 of 163), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 47 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 46 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.2%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 47.9% of his games this year (78 of 163), with more than one RBI 36 times (22.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 95 of 163 games this season, and more than once 29 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.301
|AVG
|.266
|.405
|OBP
|.374
|.640
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|73
|RBI
|66
|77/50
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
