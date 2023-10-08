Stephen Sullivan was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers match up against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Trying to find Sullivan's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air last year, Sullivan was targeted six times, with season stats of 46 yards on two receptions (23.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Giovanni Ricci (LP/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sullivan 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 2 46 21 0 23.0

Sullivan Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0

