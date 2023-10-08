Miles Sanders was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sanders' stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Sanders has run for 158 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (23 targets) for 81 yards.

Miles Sanders Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 54 158 1 2.9 23 15 81 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0

