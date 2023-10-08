Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sanders' stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Sanders has run for 158 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (23 targets) for 81 yards.
Keep an eye on Sanders' injury status
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|54
|158
|1
|2.9
|23
|15
|81
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0

