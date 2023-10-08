Check out best bets as the Carolina Panthers (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Lions vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 9.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (26.3 points). Put your money on the Lions.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Lions have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Detroit has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

The Panthers have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Carolina has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +380 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The Lions or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-9.5)



Detroit (-9.5) The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have not covered the spread in any game this year (0-3-1).

Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Detroit and Carolina combine to average 0.7 fewer points per game than the total of 44 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game (46.3) than this game's total of 44 points.

In the Lions' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The Panthers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 60.5 1

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 167.7 2 20.3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.