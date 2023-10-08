Hayden Hurst will be running routes against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hurst has a 79-yard year thus far (19.8 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has reeled in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Hurst vs. the Lions

Hurst vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 219.8 passing yards the Lions concede per outing makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Lions have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 14th in the league.

Hurst Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Hurst has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Hurst has been targeted on 16 of his team's 161 passing attempts this season (9.9% target share).

He has been targeted 16 times, averaging 4.9 yards per target (118th in NFL).

Hurst, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Hurst (two red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (eight total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hurst's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

