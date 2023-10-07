With the college football season entering Week 6, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the Pioneer League. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dayton Flyers at Morehead State Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Butler Bulldogs at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stetson Hatters at Presbyterian Blue Hose 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Valparaiso Beacons at Drake Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!